PSL News 14.9.2018 10:54 am

Siyabonga Nomvethe hangs up his boots

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyabonga Nomvete of Amazulu FC celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and SuperSport United at King Zwelithini Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

The veteran striker has decided to call it quits after a much-storied career.

The AmaZulu and former Bafana Bafana striker has announced that he is retiring at the age of 40, after 24 years in the game. He was the oldest player in the Absa Premiership.

“It is my last season playing football. It is unbelievable for me. I would like to thank my family, AmaZulu management, AmaZulu players, coach and stuff for the opportunity of being part of this team. It is my last season and I have enjoyed every minute. Lots of things have happened and I never expected that I would play for many years. I have been in the game for 24 years. I am happy with the way they have been treating me,” said Nomvethe.

Usuthu general manager Lunga Sokhela thanked Nomvethe for his contribution.

“He has been a big influence at AmaZulu, an absolute professional from day one at the club,” said Sokhela on Friday morning.

“I personally take off my hat to Bhele for being a great example for many upcoming youngsters in the sport,” added Sokhela.

Nomvethe has played at top clubs locally and overseas, including Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows; he also had stints at Italy’s Udinese and Sweden’s Djugarden.

It is unclear at the moment as to the reasons for Nomvethe’s sudden and unexpected retirement but Phakaaathi will keep tabs on this and update you.

We suspect the primary reason is that he’s just old.

