Get off Brockie’s back – Pitso

Brazilians striker Jeremy Brockie will have gone a full year and four days since he last found the back of the net in an official game.

Brockie did score a goal in Masandawana’s 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup in July, but that counts for almost nothing as it was only a pre-season friendly match.

The 30-year-old last rattled the net in his SuperSport United days in an Absa Premiership game against Platinum Stars, who have since changed their address and identity, as they now go by the name Cape Town Umoya United and ply their trade in the National First Division.

However, Pitso Mosimane has come to his striker’s defence, insisting that it is not only the New Zealander’s duty to find the back of the net.

“The goal drought is not only about him. Themba Zwane has not scored also. Gaston Sirino scored against AS Togo-Port but that was months ago. Sibusiso Vilakazi scored against Golden Arrows, Lebogang Maboe last scored in Polokwane a long time ago,” said Mosimane.

While Brockie’s job description is to bang in the goals, Mosimane warns against piling the pressure on him, as he is afraid of having a similar situation such as that of Thamsanqa Gabuza, who threrw a tantrum at the Orlando Pirates boo brigade last month when they played Black Leopards.

“If you personalise it on Brockie you create more pressure and more stress. Yes, his job is to score and that is why we brought him, let’s be honest. We have to keep going and keep him hungry… but we must not put too much pressure on him,” explained Mosimane.

He added: “When a striker faces pressure for not scoring, it doesn’t end well. We saw that happened in Polokwane. Let’s not create the same scenario with Jeremy and put him under so much pressure. His under so much pressure. His team mates can always help him… at this level, pressure is always there but we are professionals.”

