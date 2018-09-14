Police set to arrest fans with fake tickets at Thohoyandou Stadium

Leopards will be up against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday afternoon. This will be Lidoda Duvha’s first Absa Premiership match at the Thohoyandou Stadium this season.

Leopards spokesman Berry Ramunenyiwa has informed criminals looking to profit from their clash with Steve Komphela’s side of the club’s partnership with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Ramunenyiwa says the club has put measures in place after they realised that the number of tickets they sold didn’t match the supporters inside the stadium while they were campaigning in the National First Division.

“We do not want that to happen again. We are working with the SAPS’s Intelligence Task Team who will be on the lookout for such thugs at all the stadium gates to arrest them, if found. The police are not playing games with criminals – they have assured us that they will arrest anyone with fake tickets on the spot,” Ramunenyiwa told Daily Sun.

Ramunenyiwa has urged fans to buy tickets at Computicket or at designated spots outside the stadium before the game.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.