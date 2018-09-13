 
PSL News 13.9.2018 04:58 pm

Clubs show interest in Ntshumayelo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thandani Ntshumayelo of Orlando Pirates. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Thandani Ntshumayelo of Orlando Pirates. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Several clubs have contacted Thandani Ntshumayelo to help him resume his football career.

Ntshumayelo successfully appealed his four-year drug ban after serving two years for using a forbidden substance.

The midfielder has not received his clearance from Orlando Pirates to join a team of his choice.

The 28-year-old confirmed that he received invitations to train with four Absa Premiership sides and one National First Division club.

“There are about three of four teams from the PSL and one from Mvela who asked me to come and train. There is one coach who I will give the first preference to because he was there for me during dark times,” Ntshumayelo told SAfm.

The coach Ntshumayelo referees to is believed to be Bloemfontein Celtic mentor Steve Komphela. The former Chiefs trainer has established himself as a motivator in local football circles, having offered words of encouragement to Gabuza after he walked off the field due to being booed by Pirates fans.

“I don’t want to say the coach’s name, but I want to thank him. When I was at home he used to encourage me to come and watch games. He said I should come when I am ready. He even said I should come join when I am 30; he will wait for me.”

