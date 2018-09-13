Sundowns’ on loan duo happy and adjusting to NFD life

The duo are on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns where they were part of their Multichoice Diski Challenge team and will be with the Urban Warriors until the end of the current campaign.

“It’s quite challenging coming from the MDC… It’s very competitive in the NFD. I am happy that I have blended in and have adjusted to the situation and understand how the coach wants us to play,” said Mukumela. He also revealed that having Majadibodu with him in Cape Town has made the relocation a lot easier.

Majadibodu said the team are beginning to get it right after a slow start. “The first few games have been difficult because every team we played gave their all in trying to beat us. In the first game against (Jomo) Cosmos we were not really blended yet and we had to grind out the result. Against Cape Umoya United we were a bit nervous but in the last game we came to our own,” said Majadibodu.

Ajax have collected seven points in three games and are third on the log behind Mbombela United and Richards Bay who are also on the same tally of points.

