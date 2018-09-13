 
menu
PSL News 13.9.2018 02:22 pm

Sundowns’ on loan duo happy and adjusting to NFD life

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thendo MUKUMELA during the U20 National Men's squad (Amajita) Media Open Day at Fun Valley, SAFA National Technical Centre on June 08, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Thendo MUKUMELA during the U20 National Men's squad (Amajita) Media Open Day at Fun Valley, SAFA National Technical Centre on June 08, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Ajax Cape Town’s loaned duo of Thendo Mukumela and Keletso Majadibodu say they have adjusted to the conditions in Cape Town and are looking forward to making a contribution as the Urban Warriors fight their way back to the Absa Premiership.

The duo are on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns where they were part of their Multichoice Diski Challenge team and will be with the Urban Warriors until the end of the current campaign.

“It’s quite challenging coming from the MDC… It’s very competitive in the NFD. I am happy that I have blended in and have adjusted to the situation and understand how the coach wants us to play,” said Mukumela. He also revealed that having Majadibodu with him in Cape Town has made the relocation a lot easier.

Majadibodu said the team are beginning to get it right after a slow start. “The first few games have been difficult because every team we played gave their all in trying to beat us. In the first game against (Jomo) Cosmos we were not really blended yet and we had to grind out the result. Against Cape Umoya United we were a bit nervous but in the last game we came to our own,” said Majadibodu.

Ajax have collected seven points in three games and are third on the log behind Mbombela United and Richards Bay who are also on the same tally of points.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ndoro set to complete Highlands move today – report 12.9.2018
Ertugral demands more from Ajax 1.9.2018
Tshabalala is a big name is Turkey – Ertugral 29.8.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.