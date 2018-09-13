 
menu
PSL News 13.9.2018 01:54 pm

Chiefs injury curse follows Buchanan to United

Phakaaathi Reporter
Keagan Buchanan of Maritzburg United and Thabo Molefe of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows at Harry Gwala Stadium on August 04, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Keagan Buchanan of Maritzburg United and Thabo Molefe of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows at Harry Gwala Stadium on August 04, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United midfielder Keagan Buchanan is dealing with an injury that has seen him spending a lot of time on the bench throughout his career.

Buchanan suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while training with the Team of Choice.

The ACL injury first hit the Cape Town-born midfielder when he was with Bloemfontein Celtic, and kept him on the sidelines at Chiefs under the mentorship of Steve Komphela.

United coach Fadlu Davids was quoted as saying Buchanan’s injury was a blow to his side going into their next match against Bidvest Wits on Saturday.

“It happened at training, he will have a scan today to determine the extent of the injury.

“But it’s definitely an ACL. Maybe not a complete rupture, either grade 2 or 3, which will put him out for a couple of months,” said Davids in a statement on the club’s website.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ex-Chiefs coach plans PSL comeback 11.9.2018
Maritzburg’s ‘French’ duo to form lethal strike force 5.9.2018
Ndlovu set to join Sundowns next season 23.8.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.