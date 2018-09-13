Fallout with Rhulani forced Sangweni out of Pirates – report

Sangweni struggled for game time while on the books of the Soweto giants, with other midfielders getting selected ahead of him.

Phakaaathi previously reported that the midfielder threatened to assault the former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach before he was released by the club.

“I had a disagreement with the assistant coach [Mokwena],” Sangweni told The Sowetan.

He was quoted as saying that he felt confused and did not know why they did not get along, “but I feel it was not about football at all”.

He said the fallout somehow triggered his departure from Pirates.

“We tried to sort out our differences [at that time]. I [even] went to speak to the chairman [Irvin Khoza] about this problem. He understood and told me to persevere and work harder,” he reportedly said, but added that the parting of ways was probably for the best.

The midfielder said he held no grudge against Mokwena, though he was disappointed.

“When Pirates were here in Port Elizabeth [for their match against Chippa on September 8] I saw him at the airport and we had a chit-chat. We are even now.”

He said he would be strong and move on, focusing on his new home at Chippa. God would take care of everything else.

