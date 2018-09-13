Bantwana set for Spain tour

Coach Simphiwe Dludlu’s team reported for camp on Monday and will depart for Spain on September 20. Team manager Levy Ramajoe confirmed the Spain tour and says they are also looking to organise a number of international friendly games.

“In preparation for the upcoming World Cup event, we are going to have a number of training camps as well as international friendlies to help them get ready for the tournament,” Ramajoe told Safa.net.

“Our first friendlies will be in Spain where we are scheduled to have two matches against top Spanish sides. There are a number of international friendly matches we are working on because we want our girls to be fully prepared before they travel to Uruguay.”

The World Cup is scheduled for November 13 until December and Bantwana have been grouped in group B where they will take on Mexico, Japan and Brazil.

