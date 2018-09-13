SA soccer mourn passing of Reggie Jantjies

Jantjies was one of the best players to have come out of the Western Cape, playing for Cape Town Spurs and Hellenic in the 1980s and 1990s.

The South African legend passed on following complications after he had his leg amputated due to diabetes. Recently, Jantjies had become a youth coach.

“Jantjies used to entertain us with his skills many years ago and is one of the heroes of yesteryear who made us love the game even more during the difficult times back then.

“A giant has really fallen, and it is a great loss not only to Cape Town or the Western Cape but to the whole country,” said SAFA president Danny Jordaan.

“On behalf of the entire SAFA Council and the football fraternity in general, I would like to take this opportunity to wish his family strength during these trying times. May they be comforted as we join them in mourning this fallen hero. May his soul rest in peace.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.