 
menu
PSL News 13.9.2018 10:50 am

Matsi extends Cape Town City stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mpho Matsi of Cape Town City FC and Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Mpho Matsi of Cape Town City FC and Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Midfielder Mpho Matsi made 52 appearances for the club in the last three seasons.

Matsi committed to a four-year deal that will have him stay with the Mother City club until 2022.

The four-year deal comes after City chairman John Comitis said he would like to tie down key players to long-term contracts to help the team compete for silverware each season.

The 28-year-old is the third member of McCarthy’s squad to sign a long-term contract with the club.

Defenders Edmilson Dove and Taariq Fielies signed four- and five-year contracts, respectively.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Benni backs Leeuwenburgh 13.9.2018
Benni explains why he wants to ‘hurt’ Chiefs 12.9.2018
Rantie working towards full fitness 12.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.