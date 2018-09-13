Matsi extends Cape Town City stay

Matsi committed to a four-year deal that will have him stay with the Mother City club until 2022.

The four-year deal comes after City chairman John Comitis said he would like to tie down key players to long-term contracts to help the team compete for silverware each season.

The 28-year-old is the third member of McCarthy’s squad to sign a long-term contract with the club.

Defenders Edmilson Dove and Taariq Fielies signed four- and five-year contracts, respectively.

✍The club congratulates midfielder Mpho Matsi on signing a new four year contract extending to June 2022! Mpho has formed an integral part of the City squad over the last 3 seasons, making 52 appearances for the club. #iamCityFC#Matsi2022 pic.twitter.com/1iUdlwEt2G — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) 12 September 2018

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.