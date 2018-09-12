 
Fifa gives Chiefs permission to register Dax 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs new signing Andriamirado Andrianarimanana.

The Madagascan midfielder originally had trouble transferring but has received the go-ahead.

Amakhosi have started the process of registering the midfielder to play in competitive games for the Soweto giants.

Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana joined Chiefs in July amid complaints from his former club Fosa Juniors claiming the Madagascan midfielder was signed to them.

Juniors reported the matter to Fifa as Chiefs refused to pay the transfer fee requested by the club because Dax was a free agent.

“He is cleared to be registered and play for Kaizer Chiefs,” Chiefs corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa told Phakaaathi.

“The process to register him got underway immediately we received confirmation from Fifa.”

