Kaizer Chiefs still studying DC ruling

Kaizer Chiefs are still studying the ruling handed down by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee which found the Naturena based side guilty after their supporters rioted, stormed the pitch and burned seats at Moses Mabhida Stadium in May.

This happened after Amakhosi had lost a Nedbank Cup semifinal against the Free State Stars and the events led to the resignation of then-coach Steve Komphela.

The PSL’s DC ruled that Amakhosi should play two of their games in Durban behind closed doors but reports suggested that the side may appeal the sentence.

Spokesman Vina Maphosa told Phakaaathi on Wednesday afternoon: “The ruling is still being studied and we will make announcements later. It might be later today or sometime later.”

