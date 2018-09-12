 
PSL News 12.9.2018

Chiefs to play two matches behind closed doors

Phakaaathi Reporter
The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee (PSL DC) has punished Amakhosi for fan violence that took place at Moses Mabhida Stadium earlier this year.

The PSL DC has found Kaizer Chiefs guilty of an incident that took place earlier this year when fans invaded the pitch after their team lost to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

This ended Steve Komphela’s reign as the head coach of Chiefs after three seasons.

Chiefs were ordered to play three games behind closed doors, and one of these games is suspended for 24 months provided they are not guilty of a similar offence.

According to the statement from the PSL, the two games which Chiefs have to play behind closed door will be in KwaZulu Natal, since the violent incident happened in that province.

