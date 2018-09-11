Ntuli opens up about failed Europe move

Bonginkosi Ntuli was on trial in Sweden before the start of the season, however the deal fell through due to the offer the Swedish Allsvenskan outfit made him.

Mamelodi Sundowns loaned Ntuli to AmaZulu after he returned from trial with Djurgardens.

“There was interest from the club, they wanted me to stay but we couldn’t agree on the amount,” Ntuli told reporters.

“The offer was slightly less than what I earn now according to what my agent told me.”

Ntuli says training with the Swedish giants helped him gain valuable experience and improved his fitness.

“I gained experience by training with the team and when I returned home I was fit and that helped me when I joined Usuthu, I didn’t struggle.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.