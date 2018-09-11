Eymael defends hard-tackling players

Luc Eymael believes it is unfair to complain about Makhehleni Makhaula and Paulus Masehe’s style of play.

Makhaula broke Joseph Molangoane’s leg in an MTN8 quarter-final match last month where Stars lost to Kaizer Chiefs.

Masehe came under fire for his strong challenge on Cape Town City’s Ronald Putsche.

“Was Makhaula punished (for his leg-breaking tackle of Molangoane)? No,” Eymael was quoted by SowetanLive.

“The referee saw that it was unintentional. It is the nature of football. I think people are being unfair on my players.”

Eymael said strong tackles were part of the game as his players had been on the receiving end of the bone-crunching challenges.

“When Makhaula was injured by a Bidvest Wits player in a dangerous tackle last season nobody said anything. You can criticise but these things also happen to my players.

“Even Masehe on Putsche was a 50/50 challenge.”

