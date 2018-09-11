 
Eymael defends hard-tackling players

Luc Eymael, Head coach of Free State Stars and Rantsi Mokoena, general manager of Free State Stars at Stars Academy, Bethlehem (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

The Belgian coach has responded to criticism over dangerous tackles by his athletes.

Luc Eymael believes it is unfair to complain about Makhehleni Makhaula and Paulus Masehe’s style of play.

Makhaula broke Joseph Molangoane’s leg in an MTN8 quarter-final match last month where Stars lost to Kaizer Chiefs.

Masehe came under fire for his strong challenge on Cape Town City’s Ronald Putsche.

“Was Makhaula punished (for his leg-breaking tackle of Molangoane)? No,” Eymael was quoted by SowetanLive.

“The referee saw that it was unintentional. It is the nature of football. I think people are being unfair on my players.”

Eymael said strong tackles were part of the game as his players had been on the receiving end of the bone-crunching challenges.

“When Makhaula was injured by a Bidvest Wits player in a dangerous tackle last season nobody said anything. You can criticise but these things also happen to my players.

“Even Masehe on Putsche was a 50/50 challenge.”

 

 

