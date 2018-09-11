Safa receives R50 million boost from Outsurance

In the past, match officials had to rely on teams to pay their travelling costs for matches, but now with the R50 million sponsorship deal for over the period of five years between South African Football Association (Safa) and Outsurance, everything will solely be handled by the association.
Following the announcement of the deal at the Safa house on Tuesday, vice-president Ria Ledwaba said: “It is an encouragement for them. There has been an outcry over the period of years that there is nothing for them. Their travellings (money) were not paid on time and teams have also been complaining about paying the travelling fees of referees instead of the association. The association has already taken the decision that we will be taking care of the responsibilities of the referees and let the teams to just go to the games and play.”
Furthermore, a new kit for the match officials was unveiled with the gear bearing the green and purple colours of Outsurance to be used in the Absa Premier Soccer League games, the National First Division (NFD), ABC Motsepe League, SAB League, SASOL Women’s League, and all cup matches.
