 
menu
PSL News 11.9.2018 02:35 pm

Safa receives R50 million boost from Outsurance

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Safa Referees,Ria Ledwaba and Outsurance sponsor SAFA referees during the Outsurance sponsorship to SAFA referees Announcement at SAFA House on September 11, 2018 in Johannnesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Safa Referees,Ria Ledwaba and Outsurance sponsor SAFA referees during the Outsurance sponsorship to SAFA referees Announcement at SAFA House on September 11, 2018 in Johannnesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Vice-president Ria Ledwaba says their new sponsorship deal will help the association in terms of costs for the match officials.

In the past, match officials had to rely on teams to pay their travelling costs for matches, but now with the R50 million sponsorship deal for over the period of five years between South African Football Association (Safa) and Outsurance, everything will solely be handled by the association.

Following the announcement of the deal at the Safa house on Tuesday, vice-president Ria Ledwaba said: “It is an encouragement for them. There has been an outcry over the period of years that there is nothing for them. Their travellings (money) were not paid on time and teams have also been complaining about paying the travelling fees of referees instead of the association. The association has already taken the decision that we will be taking care of the responsibilities of the referees and let the teams to just go to the games and play.”

Furthermore, a new kit for the match officials was unveiled with the gear bearing the green and purple colours of Outsurance to be used in the Absa Premier Soccer League games, the National First Division (NFD), ABC Motsepe League, SAB League, SASOL Women’s League, and all cup matches.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Safa president travels to Zurich to meet business leaders 17.8.2018
Jordaan has mixed feeling about Tau’s move to England 1.8.2018
No offer from Chiefs for Baxter – Safa 10.7.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.