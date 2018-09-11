 
NFD soccer club boss shot dead in KZN

Uthongathi FC chairman Nicholas Mkhize was shot dead on Monday night.

Mkhize was getting ready to drive out of the parking area at a venue where the club host their weekly technical report meeting on Mondays.

Condolences have continued to pour in from football clubs around the country after learning about Mkhize’s passing.

Uthongathi’s next match against Real Kings on Saturday in KwaMashu could be postponed.

The club and family have not make announcements about funeral arrangements.

