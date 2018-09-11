NFD soccer club boss shot dead in KZN

Mkhize was getting ready to drive out of the parking area at a venue where the club host their weekly technical report meeting on Mondays.

Condolences have continued to pour in from football clubs around the country after learning about Mkhize’s passing.

Uthongathi’s next match against Real Kings on Saturday in KwaMashu could be postponed.

The club and family have not make announcements about funeral arrangements.

On behalf of the chairman and the club, we would like to express our heartfelt condolences to @UthongathiFC following the tragic passing of their chairman Mr. Nicholas Mkhize last night. Our thoughts are with his family and and all at the club. — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) 11 September 2018

We’ve woken up to incredibly sad news – the passing of Nicholas Mkhize – chairman of @UthongathiFC We extend our heartfelt condolences to all football friends, family and colleagues involved with the club and the Mkhize family. May you find comfort knowing we stand with you. — Ubuntu Cape Town FC (@ubuntucapetown) 11 September 2018

