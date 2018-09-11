 
MTN 8 News 11.9.2018 09:45 am

Moses Mabhida to host MTN8 final

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jamie Webber of Supersport United, Amethyst Ralani of Cape Town City FC and Dean Furman (Captain) of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and SuperSport United at Cape Town Stadium on April 14, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Durban stadium has been announced as the venue for the final between Cape Town City and SuperSport United.

The match will kick off at 7pm on Saturday, September 29 2018.

This year’s MTN8 final is a rematch of last year’s final which saw United lift the cup at the same venue under the mentorship of then Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler. The iconic stadium has hosted several cup finals in recent seasons including the Telkom knockout cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns two seasons ago.

MTN SA’s Consumer Business Executive Mapula Bodibe said: “We are quite excited about the choice of venue. For us, it’s always been about taking the game to the people that part with their hard-earned cash to support these teams – the fans. Durban has successfully hosted the MTN8 Final five times since its inception and the passion of Durban fans for the game is undoubtable. We are convinced they will embrace us yet again.”

