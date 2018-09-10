 
menu
PSL News 10.9.2018 05:09 pm

Arrows will benefit from the international break – Bilankulu

Phakaaathi Reporter
Musa Bilankulu of Golden Arrows and Edwin Gyimah of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits at Princess Magogo Stadium on February 17, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Musa Bilankulu of Golden Arrows and Edwin Gyimah of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits at Princess Magogo Stadium on February 17, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Golden Arrows midfielder Musa Bilankulu says the international break came at the right time.

Bilankulu is confident that his side can get stronger as they prepare to resume their league campaign with a game against Highlands Park on Saturday at the Makhulong Stadium.

Arrows have won one match out of the four league games they have played, losing one game and collecting two points from each in the last two game.

“The international break can be good or bad, I have been around long enough to know that if players that I called up to their respective national team do well, they will bring the winning mentality back to the team,” Bilankulu told Phakaaathi.

“We were in camp preparing and the spirit is good, players that are back from the national team will also come back having improved their game and we can all feed off that energy.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Blow by blow: Cape Town City vs Arrows 18.8.2018
Arrows focusing on league survival after cup exit 13.8.2018
Mahachi opens up about Pirates move 17.7.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.