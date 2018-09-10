Da Gama considering Ndoro’s signing

Da Gama is set to meet the club’s director Larry Brookstone to discuss the possibility of signing Ndoro.

The former Orlando Pirates striker is a free agent and is allowed to join a club of his choice outside the window set by Fifa for players to move from one team to the other.

Ndoro has been training with the Lions of the North for over one week with the hope of impressing Da Gama.

“He is still training with us, but nothing has changed yet,” Da Gama told Phakaaathi.

“I am waiting to meet our director to talk about it because it is not just about the playing side, there are other aspects to this, so I need to speak to Larry first, and pretty soon will understand where we are. We need to respect the player, he is a good player with lots of experience and we need to show him the respect he deserves, after my meeting with Larry [I] will know more.”

