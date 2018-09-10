We have quality players in the team – Ke Yona captain

Nkanyiso Nene and his Ke Yona teammates lost 2-1 to the Free State Stars in the Ke Yona challenge played at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday, but the central defender was happy with the performance they displayed.

Nene said: “I think it was always going to be tough, but we gave it our all and showed that we were not scared to play against a PSL team. We fought well and started the game on a good note. It’s a pity Stars managed to come-back and we ended up losing the match.

“Overall, I think everyone in the team is capable of playing at the highest level. We have shown it today and the last couple of weeks working with coach Shakes Mashaba and Khabo Zondo have really helped us to become better players. We have grown so much and I believe any one of us can make it in the professional level.”

