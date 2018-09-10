Doctor Khumalo’s assets go under the hammer

Khumalo is set to have gone back on a court ruling from the Gauteng High Court dating back to 2014 to have his household items auctioned.

A total of 26 household items were auctioned last week Monday. According to a SundaySun source, the items were kept in storage before they were auctioned.

“The case has been running since 2014 and was only concluded in September last year,” the source told SundaySun.

“She filed after their case was finalised.”

Khumalo had been contesting the application by his ex-wife Nolly-Blanche, but lost.

“The court ruled against him and his belongings were repossessed and sold this week.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.