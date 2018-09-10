 
PSL News 10.9.2018 12:09 pm

Doctor Khumalo’s assets go under the hammer

Phakaaathi Reporter
Doctor Khumalo coach of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Bloemfontein Celtic at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 28, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Doctor Khumalo coach of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Bloemfontein Celtic at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 28, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The Bafana Bafana legend’s household items were auctioned off as part of a divorce settlement.

Khumalo is set to have gone back on a court ruling from the Gauteng High Court dating back to 2014 to have his household items auctioned.

A total of 26 household items were auctioned last week Monday. According to a SundaySun source, the items were kept in storage before they were auctioned.

“The case has been running since 2014 and was only concluded in September last year,” the source told SundaySun.

“She filed after their case was finalised.”

Khumalo had been contesting the application by his ex-wife Nolly-Blanche, but lost.

“The court ruled against him and his belongings were repossessed and sold this week.”

