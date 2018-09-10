Grobler hopes to follow in Shabba’s footsteps

The SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler (aka Brockie) hopes to follow Tshabalala by moving to Europe at the age of 33.

Tshabalala signed a two year deal with newly promoted side Erzurumspor from Kaizer Chiefs.

“It’s never too late, and Shabba for me is a perfect example. He has proved that to everyone after leaving for overseas at his age,” Brockie was quoted by SunSport.

“It shows that age is nothing but a number. There’s still hope that I can still make a move abroad. Age is not on my side, I’m not old and I’m not young either. If I stay injury-free and continue working hard, there’s hope.”

Brockie spent half of last season on the sidelines recovering from injury. The former Goztepe FC striker has scored three goals for the side this season.

“Injuries have been a setback and major delay in my career in the past seasons,” said Grobler.

“Right now, I’m happy I’m fit again and in my best feeling. My focus now is to make sure I look after myself and stay injury-free.

“When I came back this season from a lengthy lay-off, it was important to get that first goal. Now, I’m looking to continue with my scoring form for my team and also open my account in the league.”

