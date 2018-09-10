 
menu
PSL News 10.9.2018 11:21 am

Grobler hopes to follow in Shabba’s footsteps

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bradley Grobler during the South Africa training session at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Bradley Grobler during the South Africa training session at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s move to Turkish side BB Erzurumspor has striker Bradley Grobler dreaming of a move overseas.

The SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler (aka Brockie) hopes to follow Tshabalala by moving to Europe at the age of 33.

Tshabalala signed a two year deal with newly promoted side Erzurumspor from Kaizer Chiefs.

“It’s never too late, and Shabba for me is a perfect example. He has proved that to everyone after leaving for overseas at his age,” Brockie was quoted by SunSport.

“It shows that age is nothing but a number. There’s still hope that I can still make a move abroad. Age is not on my side, I’m not old and I’m not young either. If I stay injury-free and continue working hard, there’s hope.”

Brockie spent half of last season on the sidelines recovering from injury. The former Goztepe FC striker has scored three goals for the side this season.

“Injuries have been a setback and major delay in my career in the past seasons,” said Grobler.

“Right now, I’m happy I’m fit again and in my best feeling. My focus now is to make sure I look after myself and stay injury-free.

“When I came back this season from a lengthy lay-off, it was important to get that first goal. Now, I’m looking to continue with my scoring form for my team and also open my account in the league.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Shabba’s move will open doors for other players – agent 7.9.2018
Chiefs are as professional as European clubs – Tshabalala 4.9.2018
WATCH: Tshabalala receives warm welcome in Turkey 30.8.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.