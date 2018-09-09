Pirates are let down by poor finishing – Igesund

Pirates have had a slow start to the new 2018/19 season, winning matches, drawing one and losing two of their five opening matches.

“They are still trying to find the right combinations as they are in a rebuilding phase. It is also still early days. They have played only five games,” Igesund told Goal.

“They are struggling in front of goal thus far. They are able to create goal-scoring opportunities, but finishing has let them down,” he continued.

“I believe that once they have found their strongest combinations and fixed their scoring problem they will start winning matches again,” Igesund added.

“Having said that, Pirates should start winning games now because there are teams like Wits which began the season well. Wits are playing with a lot of confidence and they know how to win the it (league title)” Igesund said.

“Their early season form has seen them find the back of the net with ease and win games which sees them placed at the top of the league standings,” he explained.

“Once Wits or any other team open a 12-15 point lead at the top, it will be difficult for Pirates to catch them. They have to get their act together and keep up with the pacesetters,” he concluded.

Pirates will next face SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium on September 15.

