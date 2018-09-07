Ex-Chiefs striker’s Dynamos debut delayed by Safa

According to the club Nkhatha has not received his international transfer clearance from the South African Football Association to be eligible to play at the weekend.

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker moved to Dynamos as a free agent after leaving SuperSport United at the end of last season.

Club manager Richard Chihoro said the striker is still waiting for his papers.

“We have been waiting for the documents since Monday, but nothing has come through. We are keeping our fingers crossed, and we hope the papers will be here before our next league match,” Chihoro was quoted by Bulawayo24.

The club is preparing for the match with Nkhatha in mind as they hope to get the paperwork before their match on Sunday at the Barbourfields Stadium.

“It’s a big boost for us, he is an experienced player and he is going to give us some goals,” said the club’s assistant coach, Joseph Takaringofa, who will be in charge of the team in the absence of head coach Lloyd Mutasa, who is with the Zimbabwean national team.

