Walusimbi needs to impress Chiefs fans – Obua

The former Ugandan international says Godfrey Walusimbi needs to give good performances whenever he is given game time at Kaizer Chiefs.

Walusimbi completed his move to Amakhosi after spending a few weeks training with the team. It is reported that the left back travelled to South Africa without the knowledge of his club Gor Mahia.

Obua was once a key figure in the Chiefs squad from 2005 to 2008 before moving to Midlothian in Scotland.

“I think he is in a bit of a tight spot because he needs to get used to being in the squad quickly, and give good performances when he is on the field,” Obua was quoted by Isolezwe.

“Chiefs hasn’t won anything in a while now so fans won’t be patient with him, they want results right away.

“He is lucky that he can play in different positions at the back, so that will work in his favour, so he might not struggle for game time.”

Obua says Walusimbi needs to focus on playing football and not get involved in opinion about his move to Chiefs.

“Chiefs is a big club, they have a lot of fans, he needs to play football and not pay attention to what people say.

“Chiefs management has signed a lot of players before and they know what is best for the club and I believe they will treat him well, but he also needs to do his job well.”

