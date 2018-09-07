 
PSL News 7.9.2018 02:55 pm

Chippa striker set 20-goal target

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thapelo Tshilo of Polokwane City and Rhulani Manzini of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Polokwane City at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Chippa United striker Rhulani Manzini has set his personal target for the 2018/2019 season.

Manzini is looking to break the 20-goal mark for the Chilli Boys after moving back to the club from AmaZulu in the recent transfer window.

Chippa have not won a match this season, losing three and drawing one of their four opening this season.

“We didn’t have good start to the season, but we’re positive about the future,” Manzini told Umhlobo Wenene FM.

“The players have adapted to coach Eric (Tinkler) philosophy. We haven’t had much time, but we’re doing what needs to be done to climb the log.”

“We have a very experienced coach, who has competed in Africa and won trophies in the league. We are working hard to compete at the top level.”

Manzini added that he was prepared to work hard under Tinkler.

“I know what coach expects from me as an individual, and I intend to deliver. I’m trusting God to help achieve my goal of storing at least 20 goals this season. If you can believe it, it will come to pass.”

