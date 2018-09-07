Shabba’s move will open doors for other players – agent

Mahlakgane is confident Tshabalala will prove to be a great signing for the team which will lead to other clubs in the Turkish league to sign South African players.

“In 2012 I was a laughing stock, people uttered every word you can think of.

“Today I can proudly say my tears have been wiped away. I can fall, Tshabalala’s move will open doors for other guys,” Mahlakgane told Goal..

“What I mostly like about myself, whenever I am signing a player, I don’t promise heaven and earth but I used to say, determination and hard work eventually pays. That is what is happening to Shabba. He did everything, he is a diligent worker. To other guys, keep pushing, your time is around the corner,” he added.

After the 2010 soccer World Cup, Mahlakgane received several offers from European clubs trying to lure the Kaizer Chiefs legend away, but nothing came out of those offers.

Mahlakgane reveals why one of these moves fell through.

“Actually Palace were interested in Shabba’s services, the problem then was peanuts they were offering him. They wanted to pay him R200 000 monthly. After deductions he would only be left with R100 000. We couldn’t accept that. The nice thing about me, if there is a pending deal I’ve always involved my players,” he commented.

