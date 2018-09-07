Mlambo voted Pirates’ best player for August

The club, alongside sponsor LG, ran the player of the month competition on all their social media platforms and Mlambo received the majority of votes cast by fans in a competition run over the last couple of weeks.

“It’s a great honour to be nominated for such an award, especially in a time where we haven’t been doing as well as we had planned for as a team. When we get onto the field we aren’t thinking of awards, but rather to help the team win games so to be here right now is a pleasant surprise,” Mlambo told the club’s website.

Teammate Vincent Pule was not far behind with the second highest number of votes received.

