Coming back to SA not a downgrade – Rantie

Tokelo Rantie played for Bournemouth in England and helped the team gain promotion but failed to break into the starting line-up when they were in the English Premiership which prompted him to move to Turkish side Genclerbiligi.

He signed a three-year-deal with the Citizens during the last transfer period.

The Bafana Bafana player doesn’t see his return back home as a downgrade.

“I am a farmer. I have a farm but I still want to play football,” Rantie told Radio 2000.

“I felt like I wasted a lot of time going to Turkey and England, I could have gone to other countries. Coming back home is not a downgrade for me,” he added.

