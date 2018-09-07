Belgian striker keen to play for Bafana

Fileccia came to SA at the beginning of the 2014/15 season to join the Free State Stars. He then left Ea Lla Koto in July 2016 to sign for The Team of Choice.

“I’m a striker and my job is to score goals and I think if selected I can contribute goals for Bafana Bafana‚” Fileccia told TimesLIVE.

“Also for the fact that I’ve been playing in the PSL for so long now and that I know the players well and the playing culture‚ so for me, if I get an opportunity to play for Bafana I won’t have to do a lot of adjusting as I know the players very well,” he added.

Fileccia’s revelations came after a fan wrote to a local football magazine making a plea to football authorities to naturalise the Belgian striker and rope him into the national team.

After reading the letter‚ Fileccia then posted it on his Twitter account with the words “Make Fileccia a South African… what do you think about that?”

