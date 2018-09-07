Motaung asks Chiefs fans to give Solinas time to settle

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has the support of club chairman Kaizer Motaung, who has called for patience as the Italian tries to turn Amakhosi into the machine they once were.

Motaung said it would be unfair to give him a time-frame as he has just started his job.

Solinas remains winless in five Absa Premiership matches and was knocked out of the MTN8 by SuperSport United.

“You have to bear in mind that he didn’t have a pre-season with us,” said Motaung.

“And unfortunately we had a tight programme in August. But I am not very concerned at the moment. The coach needs to be given a chance. So far I am happy with what has been happening but obviously there were some glitches in our defensive areas,” added Motaung.

Under normal circumstances, Amakhosi would be in a rebuilding process and there would not be much pressure on the new coach but having undergone three barren years under Steve Komphela, Solinas has to hit the ground running.

Motaung, however, understands it might take Solinas a little while to get the team buzzing and winning.

“We have new players coming into the team which for me augurs well for us going forward. It is better to experience these hiccups at the beginning of the season then to have them later on in the season or towards the end.

“We must be realistic. He came just two weeks before kick-off. He doesn’t have a magic wand to change things overnight.

“I am not giving him a time line, I can’t pre-determine and say I give him six games. We gave him an opportunity to ply his trade so let’s give him a chance.

“Things don’t happen overnight. Pep Guardiola didn’t win anything in his first season.”

Motaung also admitted that Solinas was not their first choice, but they had to settle for him after they lost out on two of their favourites, who were lured elsewhere by big bucks.

Motaung also confirmed they had talks with Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter but nothing came of them as he is contracted to Safa.

