Khune and I recommended Lee Baxter – Williams

Lee replaced Bafana legend Andre Arendse, who withdrew due to personal commitments.

His appointment has come under scrutiny, however, Williams has backed the interim goalkeeper coach.

“Itu and I have worked with him at club level before. I can say we played a role in having him come here. We recommended him.

“He is the best coach I have worked with so far in my career. I enjoyed my time with him and have always said I wanted to work with him again. He made me a better keeper and it’s an honour to work with him again. This will also be good for Darren, who hasn’t worked with him before,” said Williams.

The SuperSport United man added that Bafana Bafana have put the past disappointment behind them and focused on the Libya game.

“We want to put the disappointment of not qualifying last year behind us by making sure that we qualify this time. We have to win this one. It’s our home game and we want to start on a positive note.

“We have an idea what to expect from them (Libya). The coach told us that he has seen few videos of them – in one they pressed high and in the other they opted to sit back. So we’ll take it as it comes.

“The most important thing is to focus on ourselves. We really need to ensure we win all our home games to qualify.”

