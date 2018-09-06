Police set to reopen Senzo Meyiwa case

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Premier Soccer League and SAPS anti-crime programme at Emperor’s Palace on Thursday afternoon, General Khehla Sitole said the country’s most talked about case is being reviewed after it was filed as a cold case earlier.

“Maybe the queston is coincidental … yesterday I was in a conference of the crime detection within the SAPS. One of the key deliverables is the cold case strategy which is intended to re-analyse all the cold cases and see where we might have gone wrong, look at the skill and capacity that handled the case.

“The case of Senzo Meyiwa has been reviewed and we have deployed our highest capacity to deal with this case. But it is obviously an emotional case, it’s a case that draws public interest; therefore you cannot create false promises about it. All I am telling you is that there is a strategy,” said General Sitole.

Meyiwa died on October 26, 2014 after armed men allegedly shot him while he was at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Spruitview outside Johannesburg.

Although there were a number of eyewitnesses at the time of the murder, the police could not find the killer and the case was then filed as a cold case.

The father of late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was rushed to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital last week after his health took a turn for the worse and he suffered a stroke since his son’s murder case remains unresolved.

According to reports, Meyiwa had not been well since the previous week when police announced they were closing the case.

At Senzo Meyiwa Commemoration Cup held at the King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi in June, police minister Bheki Cele said that Senzo’s murder case had become a priority for police to investigate and had been placed within the top five cases that needed to be attended to.

