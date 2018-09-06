Rantie has underachieved – Khan

The Bafana Bafana striker returned to SA after struggling in Europe to join City.

“It’s a fact that Tokelo has underachieved but let’s hope that with the remaining years on the clock he could get his career back on the right path,” Khan was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

“I would tell him to not listen to the critics and show the world what he has to offer. He is a great talent and it’s time people see the real Tokelo,” he added.

“I get very sad when I think of what happened at Bournemouth. The coaches there loved him and they had big plans for him.

“He would have been one of the top strikers there. The game suits him in England because it is very physical and he has those attributes plus the speed as well.”

“It’s not too late for him, he can still get back to those heights. It happens that you need to take two steps back in order to take 10 steps forward,” Khan concluded.

