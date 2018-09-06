PSL announces new partnership with SA Police

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza alongside Minister of Police Bheki Cele announced their partnership at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“We want football matches to be a go-to place for families. So we need to eradicate certain people abusing alcohol and certain drugs in public,” said Khoza.

“If we succeed in managing ourselves things would be so much easier for police.

“The biggest failure of our country is that we are failing to manage ourselves, so we have come up with this partnership to mitigate criminal behaviour to make our stadiums safer.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele agreed with this sentiment: “We want to make sure that fans go to watch soccer matches under a blanket of security while making sure that we don’t overwhelm supporters with more police than fans at stadiums.

“We need to work together to find a balance.”

