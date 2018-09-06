Baxter happy with Bafana preparations

Bafana play Libya in a key Group E African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, and coach Stuart Baxter was impressed by the efforts put in by his players.

Stuart Baxter requested AmaZulu to play two styles of football against his national with the first half seeing the hosts lying deep defensively forcing the national team to find ways to break down the ‘parked bus’.

After the halftime break, AmaZulu played a much more attacking style forcing Bafana Bafana to be on their toes defensively.

“Sometimes the play was disjointed but you must remember that the players only have five days together, that is the challenge of international football,” said Baxter on Wednesday.

“Sometimes the players don’t know each other, they don’t know their opponents and have to grasp a bit of the game plan, but that is what it is. There was some good too.”

“Tomorrow (Thursday) we will train at the (Moses Mabhida) Stadium and do some set plays in the afternoon,” added Baxter.

“Then the day before (Friday) is a pre-match when we just want to get in some tactical reminders and get into some nice mental space.”

