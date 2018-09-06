 
menu
PSL News 6.9.2018 10:19 am

Sundowns duo extend contracts

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ricardo Nascimento of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Ricardo Nascimento of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns have extended the contracts of defender Ricardo Nascimento and midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise.

Nascimento has signed a three-year-deal with the defending Absa Premiership champions while 22-year-old midfielder Mkhulise signed a five-year-deal.

Nascimento joined 2016 and made 50 appearances for Sundowns. While Mkhulise was brought into the first team at the start of the 2018/2019 season.

The South American defender was linked with a move away from the Pretoria side before the start of the season, which is said to be the reason why he stormed off the field after he exchanged words with a referee during the 0-0 draw against Highlands Park last month.

Sundowns announced the new deals on their Twitter account.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mosimane hopes Mahlambi will emulate Tau 6.9.2018
Blow by blow: Sundowns vs Cape Town City 2.9.2018
MTN8 is not about me – Mosimane 2.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.