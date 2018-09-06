Sundowns duo extend contracts

Nascimento has signed a three-year-deal with the defending Absa Premiership champions while 22-year-old midfielder Mkhulise signed a five-year-deal.

Nascimento joined 2016 and made 50 appearances for Sundowns. While Mkhulise was brought into the first team at the start of the 2018/2019 season.

The South American defender was linked with a move away from the Pretoria side before the start of the season, which is said to be the reason why he stormed off the field after he exchanged words with a referee during the 0-0 draw against Highlands Park last month.

Sundowns announced the new deals on their Twitter account.

????Breaking???? Young Sphelele ‘Pitso’ Mkhulise has agreed a 5 year deal with Bafana ba Style!#Sundowns #ForeverYellow pic.twitter.com/S5Jj74D3OZ — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 5 September 2018

Breaking Ricardo Nascimento has agreed to a new 3 year contract with the Brazilians. #Sundowns #ForeverYellow pic.twitter.com/TSO1icMGce — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 5 September 2018

