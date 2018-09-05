Will Billiat risk playing for Zimbabwe with an injury?

Billiat joined the Warriors team despite suffering an injury in Chiefs’ loss to SuperSport United in the MTN8 semi-final last weekend.

Warriors’ doctor, Solomon Mudariki believes Billiat can recover from his hamstring injury.

“We are monitoring the situation with Khama Billiat. He had a knock at the weekend, but we are doing all we can to make him available for Sunday’s match,” Mudariki told the Herald.

Billiat has asked the medical team to delay the decision on his availability to the last minute.

The Warriors are set to play against Congo in Brazzaville on Sunday.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.