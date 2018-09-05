 
PSL News 5.9.2018 02:57 pm

Hlatshwayo hopes for Pule’s Bafana debut

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thulani Hlatshwayo of Bidvest Wits (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo says he would like to see his former Bidvest Wits teammate Vincent Pule playing against Libya on Saturday.

Pule was called up to the Bafana Bafana squad to replace midfielder Themba Zwane, who withdrew due to an injury.

When asked which player he would like to see in the match day squad on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida stadium, Hlatshwayo said it was Pule.

“He has proven to be capable of doing anything on the pitch,” said Hlatshwayo.

“To some players it might be their first and last call-ups. I spoke to some of them to work harder in order cement their places in the national team. Besides, every player is patriotic. Everyone wants to represent the country in a proper way,” he added.

ALSO READ: Fernandez supports Baxter’s decision to appoint his son

