Hlatshwayo hopes for Pule’s Bafana debut

Pule was called up to the Bafana Bafana squad to replace midfielder Themba Zwane, who withdrew due to an injury.

When asked which player he would like to see in the match day squad on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida stadium, Hlatshwayo said it was Pule.

“He has proven to be capable of doing anything on the pitch,” said Hlatshwayo.

“To some players it might be their first and last call-ups. I spoke to some of them to work harder in order cement their places in the national team. Besides, every player is patriotic. Everyone wants to represent the country in a proper way,” he added.

