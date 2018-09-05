 
PSL News 5.9.2018 12:39 pm

Ntuli promises goals for AmaZulu

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bongi Ntuli with AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela (Pic AmaZulu)

New striker has pledged to score goals for Usuthu during the 2018/19 campaign.

Bongi Ntuli, 27, rejoined Usuthu on a season-long loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns on transfer deadline day last week.

This is Ntuli’s second loan spell with the club having spent the second round of the 2014/15 season with the club.

“I am very pleased to be back here at AmaZulu because it is my home team,” Ntuli told the AmaZulu website.

Ntuli worked with current Usuthu head coach Cavin Johnson at Platinum Stars while on loan from Sundowns.

“I also glad to have reunited with Cavin Johnson. That makes me very happy.

“He likes working with the strikers. I used to do some extra training with him. Doing some finishing drills with him helped me a lot.

“I am going to score goals here at AmaZulu because it is an attacking team,” he said.

Ntuli believes he will benefit from playing with veteran strikers Mabhudi Khenyeza and Siyabonga Nomvethe.

“I am looking forward to working with Khenyeza and Nomvethe. They have been playing for a very long time and they also have a lot of experience. So, I am going to learn a lot from them,” Ntuli concluded.

