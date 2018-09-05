SuperSport set to ditch Lucas Moripe Stadium?

Matsatsantsa, who uses the Lucas Moripe Stadium as their home ground, failed to reach an agreement with the City of Tshwane over moving to smaller stadium.

“Why should we fight at Atteridgeville for 4 000 fans, instead of going to Daveyton to change lives?,” United CEO Stan Matthews was quoted as saying by SunSport.

“If it means that, we’ll go to Daveyton to make a difference to schools and community so be it. We’re considering moving there.

“Mbombela and Polokwane are prepared to pay us big to play or move there. I’m opening talks with other smaller stadiums and Sinaba is one of them. We lose money every time we play at Lucas Moripe and make money when we play at Mbombela Stadium,” he added.

“We took our derby against Mamelodi Sundowns to Polokwane a few seasons ago to send a statement to the City of Tshwane that we needed support from them.

“We’ve won 10 trophies in Tshwane, but don’t have a training venue.

“Our teams (academies and juniors) are training in four different venues, but the City doesn’t care. The professional club in Tshwane is a squatter without a base and playing in a 30 000-seater. Why don’t they lease Caledonian Stadium to us?”

Matthews said it costs them R100 000 to stage match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

