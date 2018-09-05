Suspects in Motaung’s bribe case denied bail

According to The Sowetan, Mpho Mphahlele and Peter Moutlane appeared on charges of extortion after they posed as senior Hawks officials who could help make Bobby Motaung’s corruption investigation disappear.

The two suspects were arrested after Motaung contacted the police who set a trap for the pair.

Captain Ayanda Plaatjie from the Hawks’ serious corruption investigating unit earlier told the court that the men were previously convicted for crimes committed in 2001 and 2011.

Plaatjie told the court that this was one of the reasons he opposed bail.

