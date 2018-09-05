 
menu
PSL News 5.9.2018 11:12 am

Bafana legend give Tau tips on how to succeed in Europe 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Percy Tau has completed his move to Brighton and Hove

Percy Tau has completed his move to Brighton and Hove

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena says he spoke to striker Percy Tau before he made his move to Europe.

Tau completed his move to Brighton & Hove Albion in England and was subsequently loaned to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

Mokoena played in Europe for over a decade, playing for teams like KRC Genk, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth.

“I told Percy Tau that he needs to win the fans when he gets there,” Mokoena told SAfm.

“I told him that he needs to work harder than the other players because he is a foreigner now. My challenge was to win fans but once you win the fans you are in there.”

Meanwhile, Mokoena is disappointed by South African players that come back to the local league too early after earning deals overseas.

ALSO READ: Baxter slams French team, threatens to report it to Fifa

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Fernandez supports Baxter’s decision to appoint his son 5.9.2018
Baxter slams French team, threatens to report it to Fifa 4.9.2018
Ill-discipline cost me my career – OJ Mabizela 4.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.