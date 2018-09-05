 
menu
African Soccer 5.9.2018 10:17 am

Ex-Pirates midfielder finds new home

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bernard Morrison (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Bernard Morrison (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Bernard Morrison has joined DRC Ligue 1 outfit DC Motema Pembe.

Morrison, who parted ways with Bucs, was announced as a Chippa United player in July, however, the midfielder described the announcement as ‘fake news’ and rejected the move to the Chilli Boys.

According to GHANASoccernet, Morrison has now joined DC Motema Pembe on a free transfer.

This is not the first time Morrison will play in the DRC. He played for DRC giants AS Vita Club before his move to Pirates in 2016.

ALSO READ: Are Pirates headed for another barren season?

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.