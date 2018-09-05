Ex-Pirates midfielder finds new home

Morrison, who parted ways with Bucs, was announced as a Chippa United player in July, however, the midfielder described the announcement as ‘fake news’ and rejected the move to the Chilli Boys.

According to GHANASoccernet, Morrison has now joined DC Motema Pembe on a free transfer.

This is not the first time Morrison will play in the DRC. He played for DRC giants AS Vita Club before his move to Pirates in 2016.

ALSO READ: Are Pirates headed for another barren season?

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.