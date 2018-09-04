 
PSL News 4.9.2018 01:47 pm

Knee injury to keep Zungu out for several months

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bongani Zungu (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

French club Amiens SC have confirmed that Bongani Zungu will be out of action for several months with a knee injury.

Zungu withdrew from the Bafana Bafana squad to face Libya on Saturday in Durban after a scan on his knee revealed that he could need surgery to rectify the injury.

In a statement, Amiens confirmed that contract negotiations with the Zungu will continue despite his injury.

The club statement:

Amiens SC would like to extend its support to Bongani Zungu, a victim on Sunday against Saint-Etienne with a severe knee sprain with the anterior cross-ligament. He will be unavailable for several months.

The club is keen to show its confidence in Bongani, and is currently negotiating a contract extension.

We wish him to come back to us as soon as possible and even stronger.

ALSO READ: Chiefs are as professional as European clubs – Tshabalala

