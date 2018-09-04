Chiefs are as professional as European clubs – Tshabalala

Tshabalala made this claim after making his debut for the Turkish side Erzurumspor on the weekend.

“Their professionalism is good, and to be honest, in South Africa, especially Chiefs, it’s like we are at the same level of professionalism,” Tshabalala told Radio 2000.

“The facilities are the best. Everything is the best here. It’s the same that we have at Kaizer Chiefs as well.”

