Benni to use international break to work on Patosi’s fitness

Patosi came under fire last season when he looked like he was ballooning out of control, to a point where his team subsequently put him on a special diet.

“I am satisfied with where he is at right now. He was much heavier. We’ve got him down and his quality is undoubtedly second to none,” said McCarthy.

“But it is tough, you have to be strong to really put in a shift and I think this break comes in at the right time and it will be a second international break since we haven’t got a single player in the Bafana squad,” added the City coach.

READ: Benni on a mission to get Rantie back into Bafana

McCarthy understands Patosi’s challenge better than most as he has had weight demons in his career: “I, of all people know that it is a process and it is not going to happen overnight. I have been there, it takes time but now I don’t care.

“People can criticize me and say ‘ey look at Benni’s belly’. I am a coach now, if you look at 90% of the coaches in the league they all have [big bellies] so I fit in like a glove.”

The former Bafana Bafana striker elaborated: “I will work on a few things and I can hammer the boys now in these two weeks and it is time for me to work on “Pato” as well bit by bit. He is a work in progress and he is making good strives. I need to try and get to the perfect weight and in think we will get one of a kind South African player.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.