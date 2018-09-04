Highlands set to decide on Ndoro this week

Ndoro, who left Ajax Cape Town at the end of last season, is a free agent and therefore he can still sign for a club outside the transfer period.

“With Ndoro there is nothing for now, but we will know this week and make an announcement,” Da Gama was quoted by Goal.

“Remember he is a free agent and the transfer deadline (which closed last night) is not really pushing us”.

