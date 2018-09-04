 
PSL News 4.9.2018 09:32 am

Highlands set to decide on Ndoro this week

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tendai Ndoro. Pic: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Tendai Ndoro. Pic: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama says the club will this week decide on whether or not to sign Tendai Ndoro.

Ndoro, who left Ajax Cape Town at the end of last season, is a free agent and therefore he can still sign for a club outside the transfer period.

“With Ndoro there is nothing for now, but we will know this week and make an announcement,” Da Gama was quoted by Goal.

“Remember he is a free agent and the transfer deadline (which closed last night) is not really pushing us”.

