PSL News 3.9.2018 04:50 pm

Leopards and Celtic handed R100k fines by PSL

Phakaaathi Reporter
General view during the National First Division Promotion and Relegation Playoff match between Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos at Thohoyandou Stadium on May 30, 2018 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards and Bloemfontein Celtic appeared before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee contravening the Compliance Manual and Kit Manual rule.

In a statement, the PSL says both clubs pleaded guilty and were handed R100 000 fines which were suspended for 24 months.

The PSL statement:

Black Leopards FC: The Club was charged with contravening the Compliance Manual and Kit Manual of the League after it used a playing kit during the opening match of the Absa Premiership on 04 August 2018 against Polokwane City without a prior approval from the League.

Black Leopards pleaded guilty and were handed a fine of R100 000 suspended for 24 months on condition that the Club is not found guilty of a similar offence.

Bloemfontein Celtic FC: The Club was charged with contravening the NSL Compliance and Kit Manual after it a playing kit during their Absa Premiership fixture against Chippa United on 05 August 2018 without obtaining prior approval from the League.

Bloemfontein Celtic pleaded guilty and were handed a fine of R100 000 suspended for 24 months on condition that the Club is not found guilty of a similar offence.

