Leopards and Celtic handed R100k fines by PSL

In a statement, the PSL says both clubs pleaded guilty and were handed R100 000 fines which were suspended for 24 months.

The PSL statement:

Black Leopards FC: The Club was charged with contravening the Compliance Manual and Kit Manual of the League after it used a playing kit during the opening match of the Absa Premiership on 04 August 2018 against Polokwane City without a prior approval from the League.

Black Leopards pleaded guilty and were handed a fine of R100 000 suspended for 24 months on condition that the Club is not found guilty of a similar offence.

Bloemfontein Celtic FC: The Club was charged with contravening the NSL Compliance and Kit Manual after it a playing kit during their Absa Premiership fixture against Chippa United on 05 August 2018 without obtaining prior approval from the League.

Bloemfontein Celtic pleaded guilty and were handed a fine of R100 000 suspended for 24 months on condition that the Club is not found guilty of a similar offence.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.